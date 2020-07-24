1/1
Mary Claire Klender
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Claire (Holdorf) Klender passed away peacefully at UMMC on July 19, 2020 at age 82. Born in Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1937, she was the youngest child born to George and Margaret (Kalb) Holdorf. She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Frances (Childress) Holdorf and two sisters, Margaret Winstead and Geraldine Storck.

She will be forever in the hearts of the loving family she leaves behind-her husband of 62 years, Paul Klender, son John, daughters Susan Pinnell (Dan), Tracy Kern (Adam), and Kimberly Todd, grandsons Brandon McCartin, Taylor Todd, and Ethan Todd, eight nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Claire was a 1955 graduate of The Catholic High School of Baltimore and worked as a secretary for Mercantile Safe Deposit & Trust Company (1955-1962) and RTL (1980-1994) in Timonium where she had lived since 1973.

She was an avid reader and Baltimore Colts/Ravens fan who also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy!, country music, duckpin bowling, and tap dancing. She danced for more than seven decades, most recently with LTRC Tap/Jazz, and lived tappily until retiring her tap shoes in 2017.

There will be no service. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, mdfoodbank.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
A kind and loving person, mother and friend, mad you laugh to cheer you up. She will be missed
MARY ESTELLE
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved