Mary Claire (Holdorf) Klender passed away peacefully at UMMC on July 19, 2020 at age 82. Born in Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1937, she was the youngest child born to George and Margaret (Kalb) Holdorf. She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Frances (Childress) Holdorf and two sisters, Margaret Winstead and Geraldine Storck.
She will be forever in the hearts of the loving family she leaves behind-her husband of 62 years, Paul Klender, son John, daughters Susan Pinnell (Dan), Tracy Kern (Adam), and Kimberly Todd, grandsons Brandon McCartin, Taylor Todd, and Ethan Todd, eight nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Claire was a 1955 graduate of The Catholic High School of Baltimore and worked as a secretary for Mercantile Safe Deposit & Trust Company (1955-1962) and RTL (1980-1994) in Timonium where she had lived since 1973.
She was an avid reader and Baltimore Colts/Ravens fan who also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy!, country music, duckpin bowling, and tap dancing. She danced for more than seven decades, most recently with LTRC Tap/Jazz, and lived tappily until retiring her tap shoes in 2017.
There will be no service. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, mdfoodbank.org
