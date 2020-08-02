On July 23, 2020, Sister Mary Clara Beall SSND Beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Marie Barbara (nee Diamond) and Hurbert Beall; devoted sister of Carol Ahlman. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Mary Clara will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Mary Clara, SSND may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.