Mary Clark
Mary A. "Mumsy" Clark, 93, of Salisbury died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Herman Miller and Florence Warfel.

Mumsy, as she was fondly known as, loved to garden, admire her beautiful flowers, and watch classic movies and musicals. She had many wonderful memories of visiting Walt Disney World and Ocean City including her favorites-Thrasher's and Cork's. She was the happiest spending time with family, friends, and her dog "Rocky" whom she adored. Mary was known as the kindest and sweetest person with a playful sense of humor. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Glenn L. Clark; children Gail D. Williams of Pasadena and Thomas G. Clark and his wife, Linda of Dundalk; grandchildren Vicki L. Cline, Michael T. Clark and spouse Glenn A. Davis; great grandson, Dylan J. Ganzermiller; brothers Lewis Miller and his wife, Eleanor, Steward Miller, Lamar Miller and his wife, Barbara and Luke Shade. Mary also had many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her mother and father she was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy "Dottie" Mitch and brothers Harold Miller & Clyde H. Miller.

Due to challenges with COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visitwww.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Springhill Memory Gardens
