Mary Aleen Collins peacefully passed away May 15th, 2020. She lived in North Myrtle Beach South Carolina. She was 84 years old. Heart failure caused her death. Mary is survived by her loving children Tom, Catherine Ken, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Mary was born March 10th, 1936 in Richmond Virginia to Walter and Florence Jenkins. She grew up in Richmond with two sisters and a brother. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Mary married Thomas H. Collins Jr. on January 6, 1956. They were married for 60 years.
Mary was a Department Store Model, Decorator, Executive Secretary. She taught Sunday School in Richmond. She taught CCD Classes at Immaculate Conception Church. She was a Christian Family Movement Volunteer. Hosted Mass at her Towson House. She was voted by the local PTA to be the secretary of the organization.
Whenever asked what were the happiest times in her life, without hesitation she'd say married to my husband and being the mother of my three children.
Mom was supportive of all of our life's goals. She never gave up. Mom saw everything through.
Mary would appreciate your consideration to send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2020.