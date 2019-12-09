Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
410-753-7739
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
1532 E. Fort Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Colon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Colon Notice
On December 5, 2019 Mary E. Colon (nee Maszko) dearest wife of the late Louis A. Colon. Beloved mother of Maria L. Colon and Juanita C. Taborda and her husband German. Loving grandmother of Carmen Schuler. Beloved great grandmother of Christa and Michael Schuler. Loving great great grandmother of Nathan and Chase Schuler. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., 1501 E, Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Monday 3:00pm – 9:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1532 E. Fort Avenue, Baltimore MD 21230 on Tuesday at 11:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -