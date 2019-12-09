|
|
On December 5, 2019 Mary E. Colon (nee Maszko) dearest wife of the late Louis A. Colon. Beloved mother of Maria L. Colon and Juanita C. Taborda and her husband German. Loving grandmother of Carmen Schuler. Beloved great grandmother of Christa and Michael Schuler. Loving great great grandmother of Nathan and Chase Schuler. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., 1501 E, Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Monday 3:00pm – 9:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1532 E. Fort Avenue, Baltimore MD 21230 on Tuesday at 11:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 9, 2019