Mary Concetta COULSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 30, 2020 Mary Concetta (nee Serano) Coulson, of Lutherville, MD, age 91. Beloved wife of the late John Coulson for 57 years; devoted mother of Rick Coulson and wife Dorothy, Karen Krukiel and husband Steve, Mike Coulson and wife Sandy and the late Steve Coulson; loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; dear sister of Tom Serano and wife Bonnie.

For future service details and to send online condolences, please visit www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved