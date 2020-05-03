On April 30, 2020 Mary Concetta (nee Serano) Coulson, of Lutherville, MD, age 91. Beloved wife of the late John Coulson for 57 years; devoted mother of Rick Coulson and wife Dorothy, Karen Krukiel and husband Steve, Mike Coulson and wife Sandy and the late Steve Coulson; loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; dear sister of Tom Serano and wife Bonnie.
For future service details and to send online condolences, please visit www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.