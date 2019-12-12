Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Presbyterian Church
2200 West Joppa Road
Lutherville, MD
On December 8, 2019, Mary Ellen Criste, (nee Waite), beloved wife of Hildebert Francis "Bert" Criste, devoted mother of Sue Torr, Linda Battalia, Richard Criste and his wife Melanie, Jeanne Pim and her husband Mark and Robert Criste and his wife Lesa, loving grandmother of Rebecca Pellegrini, Michael Battalia and his wife Laura and Alessondra Battalia, Tyler, Griffin and Hollie Criste, Ashley Rea, Sarah and David Pim, loving great-grandmother of Charlie Pellegrini, Emma Rose Rea, Henry Pellegrini and Elloise Criste, dear sister of Charlotte Criste and the late Alice Sanders.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11AM at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2200 West Joppa Road, Lutherville, Md. 21093. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
