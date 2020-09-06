1/
Mary Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 1, 2020, Mary Weil Cunningham (nee Dutrow) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late LeRoy Walter Weil, Jr. and Robert Cunningham, devoted mother of Roy Weil (Deborah), Mary Fleishman (William), Robert Weil (Donna), Barbara Sullivan (Gary), Suzanne Ameringer (Carl), and Betty Buckley (Bruce); dear sister of the late Getty Mullan; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In Mary's honor, memorial donations may be made to Beans & Bread, 402 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 and or St Joseph Church, 8420 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Dear Cousins,
I loved your Mom so much. She was so kind and loving and always ready to talk and listen. And she had such a pretty smile.

As a child I would ask my Mom if I could spend the night with Big Mimi. This was before Walter was born. She was so good to me. I played with her shiny pennies that she kept in a jar while she took her nap. I just wanted to be near her.

I loved seeing Barbara when I came to visit Big Mimi. What a wonderful daughter you are, Barbara.

I wish you all peace and love.
Trisha
Trisha Kammer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved