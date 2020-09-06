Mary Cunningham

Dear Cousins,

I loved your Mom so much. She was so kind and loving and always ready to talk and listen. And she had such a pretty smile.



As a child I would ask my Mom if I could spend the night with Big Mimi. This was before Walter was born. She was so good to me. I played with her shiny pennies that she kept in a jar while she took her nap. I just wanted to be near her.



I loved seeing Barbara when I came to visit Big Mimi. What a wonderful daughter you are, Barbara.



I wish you all peace and love.

Trisha

Trisha Kammer

