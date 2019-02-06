|
|
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Curran, age 62, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Curran and Regina O'Keefe. She is survived by her son; Todd Dolan, daughter; Thomasine Dolan, brothers; Charles Curran (Chris), Michael Curran, sister; Carol Ann Curran, beloved dog "Kush", three nieces, one nephew and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Curran and a son Scott who died prematurely at two weeks of age.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 8420 Bel Air Road Perry Hall, MD 21236. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20, 2019