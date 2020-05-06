On May 4, 2020 Mary D. Hovanec (nee Doyle); beloved wife of Andrew Hovanec; devoted mother of Susan and John Hovanec; loving grandmother of Selah and Luka Hovanec.
Service and interment private. Please have any donations sent to the Mary Hovanec Fund, Baltimore Community Foundation P.O. Box 37422 Baltimore, MD 21298-9388 www.bfc.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.