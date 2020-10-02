1/1
Mary D. Ireland
Mary D. Ireland, age 87, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 27, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Darlington, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Blanche (Shaub) Dows and wife of the late Herbert Jennings Ireland. Mary was a member of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her church friends "counting money" and going to lunch at the Greek Village. After 22 years of service with the District Court of Maryland in Bel Air, Mrs. Ireland retired in 1994. She loved animals and music and was devoted to her church and family.

Mary is survived by her four daughters; D. Suzanne Breen, Deborah Elizabeth Allen, Mary Margaret Goodman and Laura Virginia Kirby; sister, Peggy Weaver; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Connection at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, 10 Lexington Road, Bel Air, MD, 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
