Mary D. Ireland, age 87, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 27, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Darlington, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Blanche (Shaub) Dows and wife of the late Herbert Jennings Ireland. Mary was a member of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her church friends "counting money" and going to lunch at the Greek Village. After 22 years of service with the District Court of Maryland in Bel Air, Mrs. Ireland retired in 1994. She loved animals and music and was devoted to her church and family.
Mary is survived by her four daughters; D. Suzanne Breen, Deborah Elizabeth Allen, Mary Margaret Goodman and Laura Virginia Kirby; sister, Peggy Weaver; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Connection at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, 10 Lexington Road, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
