|
|
Mary "Muncha" Davis, 94, passed away in her sleep on April 24, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice Center. Muncha was born April 2, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Anna and John Bilek of Curtis Bay, Maryland. She married the love of her life, John Edward Davis, February 8, 1947, and was the mother of two daughters, Carole and Annette. Muncha enjoyed crafts, her rambunctious family, and playing bingo at the Charlestown Retirement Community, a game she won quite often, to the chagrin of the other players. Her favorite activity, however, was playing the slots. She loved it-win or lose. Always a happy person, Muncha clearly thought life was to be savored-and she savored every minute. She brought her family much love and a lot of laughter.
Muncha is survived by her loving husband, John; her daughters Carole Policy(Jay) and Annette Clingan (Joe); her beloved grandchildren, Todd Clingan (Carey), Jamie O'Connor (Rex), Amy Persenaire (Todd), Holly Perella (Paul); and her cherished great-grandchildren, Mia, Cole, and Eve O'Connor; Landon and Morgan Clingan; Dylan Persenaire; and Sydney and Summer Perella.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. For further information please visit singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020