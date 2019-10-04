|
|
On September 30, 2019 Mary Diana "Diane" Hood (nee Wilson) of Cockeysville, peacefully passed away at the age of 70. Diane was the beloved wife of Douglas Hood for over 37 years. Diane is lovingly remembered by her sons, Jeffrey Brady and his wife Gwendolyn and Stephen Brady and his wife April and six grandchildren. Diane was born to the late Hugh and Mae Wilson and was predeceased by her brother, William Wilson.
A memorial service is to be planned for a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019