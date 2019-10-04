Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Diana Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Diana Hood Notice
On September 30, 2019 Mary Diana "Diane" Hood (nee Wilson) of Cockeysville, peacefully passed away at the age of 70. Diane was the beloved wife of Douglas Hood for over 37 years. Diane is lovingly remembered by her sons, Jeffrey Brady and his wife Gwendolyn and Stephen Brady and his wife April and six grandchildren. Diane was born to the late Hugh and Mae Wilson and was predeceased by her brother, William Wilson.

A memorial service is to be planned for a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.