Mary Diggs
On November 12, 2020, Mary C. Diggs, 81, passed away. She was the devoted daughter of the late Bayse & Alice Anderson; loving wife of the late Jude James Diggs; cherished mother of Teresa Blackburn & her husband Gwyn and Cynthia Blackburn & her husband Kermit; dear grandmother of Angela Green, Danial Blackburn, Christopher Blackburn and Sandra Ward; great grandmother of 8 and great, great grandmother of 7.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12 –1 P.M. where a Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
