On November 12, 2020, Mary C. Diggs, 81, passed away. She was the devoted daughter of the late Bayse & Alice Anderson; loving wife of the late Jude James Diggs; cherished mother of Teresa Blackburn & her husband Gwyn and Cynthia Blackburn & her husband Kermit; dear grandmother of Angela Green, Danial Blackburn, Christopher Blackburn and Sandra Ward; great grandmother of 8 and great, great grandmother of 7.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12 –1 P.M. where a Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
