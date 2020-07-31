1/1
Mary Donarum
On July 27, 2020, Mary Helen Donarum, 73, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Robert Donarum; devoted mother of Gregory B. Donarum (Zandra), Gavin J. Donarum (Kristen) and Elizabeth A. Stephan (Dietrich); cherished grandmother of Emma, Peter and Sara Donarum, Paige and Quinn Donarum and Maximilian, Josephine and Jonathan Stephan; dear sister of Rose M. Matulionis and sister in law of Helen G. Donarum. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held privately. Interment at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to The Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute Development Office -C/O the Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine,

750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 30, 2020
Mary was a kind person and soft spoken, but she commanded attention when she spoke. She was very hospitable and made some awesome brownies. We will miss seeing you at the Windbreaker and the crab feast
Julie Valcourt & Michael Grabowski
Friend
July 30, 2020
Love you Mary! Thank you for blessing us all with your friendship ❤ The world lost an amazing woman.
Genie Tester
Friend
