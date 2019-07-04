Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Countryside Fellowship Church
8850 Baltimore Street
Savage, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DuMond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (White) DuMond


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (White) DuMond Notice
Formerly of Savage, MD passed away peacefully at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD on June 20th, 2019. Born February 1st 1930 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary White. Over the years she worked for The Maryland State Police, The and East Coast Ice Cream where she retired from in 1989. Mary enjoyed all types of music, singing and a good party. She loved entertaining her family and friends at her vacation home in Harper's Ferry, WV. During her last years at Golden Crest she was happily assisted by the wonderful staff who became like a second family to her. They said she was at her best when she had her hair and nails done and a tube of red lipstick in her hand. She was predeceased by two husbands John Kennedy and Roy DuMond two sons Jon Eric and Michael DuMond, siblings Margaret, Gladys, Sarah, Elwood and Charles. She is survived by one sister, Nancy Tripp one daughter Tania Hobbs (Ken) and one daughter-in-law Mary Jo DuMond (Jon) 4 grand children and 6 great grand children. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13th at 2:00pm at Countryside Fellowship Church 8850 Baltimore Street, Savage, MD 20763. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.