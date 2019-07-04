Formerly of Savage, MD passed away peacefully at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD on June 20th, 2019. Born February 1st 1930 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary White. Over the years she worked for The Maryland State Police, The and East Coast Ice Cream where she retired from in 1989. Mary enjoyed all types of music, singing and a good party. She loved entertaining her family and friends at her vacation home in Harper's Ferry, WV. During her last years at Golden Crest she was happily assisted by the wonderful staff who became like a second family to her. They said she was at her best when she had her hair and nails done and a tube of red lipstick in her hand. She was predeceased by two husbands John Kennedy and Roy DuMond two sons Jon Eric and Michael DuMond, siblings Margaret, Gladys, Sarah, Elwood and Charles. She is survived by one sister, Nancy Tripp one daughter Tania Hobbs (Ken) and one daughter-in-law Mary Jo DuMond (Jon) 4 grand children and 6 great grand children. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13th at 2:00pm at Countryside Fellowship Church 8850 Baltimore Street, Savage, MD 20763. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123 Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019