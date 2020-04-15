Home

Mary E. Curran

Mary E. Curran Notice
On Monday, April 13, 2020 Mary Elizabeth (nee Morgan) Curran of Towson, age 89. Beloved wife of the late James W. Curran, Jr.; devoted mother of James W. Curran, III and his wife Andi, Susan Elizabeth Cole and her husband Peter, Mary Sharon Curran, Cheryl C. DiNardo, Patrick Michael Curran and his wife Amy Meyer, Cynthia Jean Strachan and her husband David; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Mary with memorial contributions to or My Sister's Place. To view full obituary and send online condolences please visit www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
