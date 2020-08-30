1/1
Mary E. Eckart
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Eckart, 86, a resident of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully at her home on August 26, 2020.

Mrs. Eckart was born on December 18, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late Howard Jr. and Mary "Marie" Hill. Mary spent much of her life caring for others as an LPN, loved her dogs, was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse, and enjoyed collecting lighthouse memorabilia.

Mrs. Eckart is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Eckart; son, Glenn "Mike" Eckart (Dawn); daughters, Edana Silate (Doug) and Jo-Ann Eckart; two grandchildren, Jen Herson (Adam) and Tim Silate; 1 great-grandchild, Max Herson; sisters, Shirley Gunder (Fred) and Delores Leasner; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services are private. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park is also private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside.

The funeral service will also be livestreamed.

For online condolences and streaming information, visit stallingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved