|
|
Mary E. Jones, age 85, of Catonsville, MD passed away on December 17, 2019. Mary was the beloved daughter of the late Katherine Armsworthy Prinz and the devoted spouse of the late Robert Sidney Jones III; loving mother of Leslie C. Burgoyne, Kathleen A. Law, and Stephen L. Jones; loving sister of Peter F. Prinz. Also survived by grandchildren, Courtney Hidirsah, and Zachary and Kyle Jones; and great-granddaughter, Rhea Hidirsah. The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date at Christian Temple, Catonsville, MD. A private inurnment will take place in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019