On March 27, 2019, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Mosorjak (nee Phillips) beloved wife of the late John Mosorjak; devoted mother of Shirley and Robert Machovec; loving grandmother of Tara Machovec and Bobby Machovec; dear sister of Robert Phillips; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, April 1st from 4 to 6 PM. A brief remembrance will be held during that time. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County; 3159 Susquehanna Trail North; York, PA 17406. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
