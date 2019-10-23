Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Mary E. Reynolds Notice
On October 21, 2019; Mary E. Reynolds (nee Dix), 97 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Clarence E. "Gene" Reynolds; devoted mother of Allen Reynolds and his wife Rebecca and the late Charles Reynolds and his surviving wife Suzanne; loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Alice Wills.

Family and friends will honor Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Thursday from 4-7 pm, where a funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12:30 pm. Entombment: Moreland Memorial Park. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
