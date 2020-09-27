1/
Mary E. Vaccarino
On September 20, 2020, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Vaccarino (née Garner) of Ellicott City, MD, devoted wife of the late Isadore John Vaccarino; beloved father of Joseph and wife Cathy, John and wife JoAnn, Mark, Patricia and husband Jay, and Barbara; loving sister of Margaret Llyod and Joan Simms; she is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045 on Sunday, Oct. 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 4795 Ilchester Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment of Mary and Isadore will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mount View Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice in Betty's name. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
OCT
5
Interment
Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens
