Mary Egan of Aberdeen passed away on Thursday, October 29 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 86.
Born in Amsterdam, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Mecurio) DiBlasi.
A former housing secretary, Mrs. Eagan had been employed by Hess' Apartments. And was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John "Jack" Egan; grandsons, Anthony J. Egan and his wife Cayla and Nicholas A. Egan and her siblings, Joseph, Angie, Anne and Linda.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
