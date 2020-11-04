1/1
Mary Egan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Egan of Aberdeen passed away on Thursday, October 29 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 86.

Born in Amsterdam, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Mecurio) DiBlasi.

A former housing secretary, Mrs. Eagan had been employed by Hess' Apartments. And was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John "Jack" Egan; grandsons, Anthony J. Egan and his wife Cayla and Nicholas A. Egan and her siblings, Joseph, Angie, Anne and Linda.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved