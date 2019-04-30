Mary Eleanor Cochran Hanlon, age 91, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Oak Crest Care Center in Parkville, MD. She was the daughter of Wilbur and Thelma (Garlitz) Cochran and wife of the late James Lee Hanlon. Mary was born in Harford County and lived most of her adult life in Monkton where she raised her family. She was a graduate of Bel Air High School. In the 1970's she returned to the workforce and was employed by the Harford County Board of Education and BB&T Bank from which she retired. She owned her own business, The Town Shopper, with her husband Lee for several years as a result of their shared love of antique collecting and flea markets. Mrs. Hanlon volunteered and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Hartford County Historical Society and other community activities.Mrs. Hanlon is survived by three daughters, Marylee Haberman (William) of Windsor, CT, Joan Teresa Pusey of Havre de Grace and Catherine Stephens Hanlon Knox of Whiteford; one son, Mark Newman Hanlon (Nancy) of Marion Station. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy Gomez, Martha Landy, Lee Hanlon, Daniel Hanlon, Kayte Plitko, Shelby Meiklejohn, Christopher Pusey, David Knox and Adam Knox and eight great grandchildren. She was one of ten children of whom six are still living.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hydes, MD. Interment will take place in adjoining cemetery.Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 205 S. Hays Street, Bel Air, MD, 21014 or Char Hope Foundation, 836 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014 or ARC of Northern Chesapeake Region, 4513 Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD, 21001.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019