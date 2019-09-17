|
|
On September 16, 2019, Mary Eleanor Gonce-McNamara (nee Mitchell) peacefully passed away at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon Gonce and William T. McNamara, Jr.; devoted mother of Clifton Gonce and his wife Nancy and the late Marian Hawks; loving grandmother of Michael Hawks and his wife Cathleen, Thomas Hawks and his wife Frances, Sherry Houser and her husband Eric, Christine Dunham and her husband Jim, Donald Gonce and his wife Angie and the late Patrick Hawks. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grand-children.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at:
www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019