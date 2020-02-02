|
|
On January 29, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Bragg (nee Long) passed away; She was predeceased by her husband, Dallam Bragg, and by her parents, Dr. Victor H. and Elizabeth L. Long (nee Carragher), and by her siblings, Paula Anne Hoffman, Victor H. Long Jr., and Francis J. Long, and by her special friend, Harry Meyd; She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Long, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grand great nieces, her extended family and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, February 7, 2020, 3PM to 5PM and 7PM to 9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10AM, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020