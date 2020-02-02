Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Bragg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Bragg Notice
On January 29, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Bragg (nee Long) passed away; She was predeceased by her husband, Dallam Bragg, and by her parents, Dr. Victor H. and Elizabeth L. Long (nee Carragher), and by her siblings, Paula Anne Hoffman, Victor H. Long Jr., and Francis J. Long, and by her special friend, Harry Meyd; She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Long, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grand great nieces, her extended family and close friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, February 7, 2020, 3PM to 5PM and 7PM to 9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10AM, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -