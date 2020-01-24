|
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Mary Elizabeth "Bette" Brocato passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Bette was born in 1934 to the late Herbert & Gertrude Brown and resided in the Baltimore area all of her life. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis Brocato. Bette is survived by her loving children; Patti (Dan) Brocato-Simons, Brennie Brocato-Whitney, April (Tommy) Thomas, Michelle (Greg) Wright, Judi (John) Beyer & Chris (Shari) Brocato, her brother John Brown, as well as 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and dear family friend and colleague, Father Joe Bochenek. Along with her parents & husband, Bette was preceded in death by siblings; Herbert, Jr., Theodore, & Frank Brown.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1PM to 7PM with a Prayer Service and remembrances offered at 6PM at Hubbard Funeral Home, 4107 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, 21229.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27th at 10AM at Ascension Catholic Church, 4603 Poplar Ave., Halethorpe, MD 21227. Interment will follow for family in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the St. Agnes Foundation Cancer Institute Fund. Condolences & full obituary at www.hubbardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020