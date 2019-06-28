|
|
On June 25, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Heinbauch (86) of Elkridge, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Liz was the beloved wife of the late Charles W. Heinbauch, Jr. and the devoted mother of Chuck Heinbauch (Linda), Cheryl Merson (Dale) and the late Charlotte Foard; dear sister of Lee Miller and Eleanor Beck; Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD 21075 (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated at Melville Chapel 5660 Furnace Ave., Elkridge, MD on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019