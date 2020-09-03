On August 31, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Hieggby "Liz" (nee: Chalkley); beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. "Buddy" Price and the late Donald F. Hieggby; Devoted mother to Lawrence A. Price Jr., Robert Lonnie Price and Mary Lynne McBain; Dear sister to the late



Patricia L. Casey and the late Marshall A. Chalkley; Loving grandmother to Lonnie, Nicole, Brianna, Jesse, Meredith, Megan and Jamie. Great grandmother to Bristol. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237).



Visitation Saturday 10 – 11 am at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237). Church services will begin at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store