Mary Elizabeth Hieggby
On August 31, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Hieggby "Liz" (nee: Chalkley); beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. "Buddy" Price and the late Donald F. Hieggby; Devoted mother to Lawrence A. Price Jr., Robert Lonnie Price and Mary Lynne McBain; Dear sister to the late

Patricia L. Casey and the late Marshall A. Chalkley; Loving grandmother to Lonnie, Nicole, Brianna, Jesse, Meredith, Megan and Jamie. Great grandmother to Bristol. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237).

Visitation Saturday 10 – 11 am at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237). Church services will begin at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
