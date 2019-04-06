On April 4, 2019 Mary Elizabeth "Mickey" Keyes (nee McMechen), age 91 years, daughter of the late William Wallace and Maryanna Tomalovitz McMechen, devoted mother of Stuart R. Keyes, III and his wife Rosemary Beere Keyes; loving grandmother of David Andrew Keyes and Emily Claire Keyes; dear sister of the late Patricia Williamson and her surviving husband Lawrence J., Sr.; beloved aunt of Kathleen H. Lawhon, Patricia L. Miller, and the late Lawrence J. Williamson, Jr. and Theresa M. Williamson. Mickey is also survived by one aunt, Agnes Tomalovitz Orem, age 100 years, and multiple generations of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A native of Baltimore and a bride at 17, Mickey's wartime marriage to the late Stuart R. Keyes, Jr., a Navy fighter pilot, sadly ended in divorce after thirty-five years. Stuart R., III, their only child, was born in 1958 in Alamogordo, New Mexico; the Martin Aircraft Co. had transferred Stuart Jr. there to test ballistic missiles at White Sands. The family moved back to Towson, Maryland in 1960. After the divorce, Mickey led a largely independent and relatively healthful life until her mid-eighties, when she was diagnosed with Multi-Infarct Dementia. In her prime, Mickey looked like Jackie Kennedy and-despite her West Baltimore upbringing-spoke like Dorothy Parker all her adult life. Always fashion-conscious, she was a meticulous homemaker and an adventurous cook. She was also an accomplished artist and a voracious reader who shared her interests, knowledge, and opinions freely; those who knew her well loved her for that. The family will hold a private memorial for Mickey at a future date to be communicated to family and close friends. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary