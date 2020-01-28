Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:30 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
On January 26, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Md., Mary Elizabeth "Mez" Divine Ragsdale, 99, of Timonium, Md., of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Salvo and her husband Anthony of Berwyn, Pa.; her son, Bruce, and his partner Richard Scobey of Washington, D.C.; her son, Tom, and his wife Lynn of Timonium; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her faithful caregivers, Valerie Walker and Jasmine Gilmore. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Marshall N. Ragsdale.

Visitation will be at the Lemmon Funeral Home, 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:30, where funeral service will be celebrated at 6:30 pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Lake, N.J., Community House at https://www.springlaketheatre.com/makeagift.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
