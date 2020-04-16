Home

On April 12, 2020; Mary Elizabeth Tully (nee Weaver); beloved wife of the late William H. Tully, Jr.; devoted mother of Linda A. Slawski (Marion) of Milford DE, Stephanie L. Gerner (Gerry), William H. Tully, III (Helen), Kevin P. Tully (Sharon) of Cape Coral Fl., Sean P. Tully and the late Amy E. Tully, Dennis M. Tully (late Karen), Martin R. Tully (Ellen); sister of Bernadine Taglivia and the late Agnes Moses; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. 

Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made tp the and the Maryland .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
