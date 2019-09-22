|
|
Mary Ellen Bur died peacefully at age 88 at Roland Park Place, survived by husband Lawrence, daughter Sarah Bur of Baltimore, son Lawrence "LJ" of Herndon, VA, and grandchildren Daniel & Devin Gillespie, and Jessica, Austin & Lindsay Bur. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of John and Helen Waters, she graduated from Temple University, and worked in Germany, NYC and Wilmington, DE before moving to Baltimore in 1964. She became a Registered Nurse in 1969 and worked in many nursing & volunteer roles, lastly as Executive Director of the Maryland Lupus Foundation. A memorial will be held at Roland Park Place on Sept. 28th. Donations can be sent to St. Vincent's Children's Center, 2600 Pot Springs Rd, Timonium MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019