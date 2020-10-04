1/
Mary Ellen Cohn
{ "" }
Mary Ellen Cohn, 76, former executive director of Maryland Music Educators Association, passed away on October 1, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, David F. Cohn; loving children, Peter Cohn (Amy), Katherine Cohn (Christopher Wallace) and Stephen Cohn (Patricia Blanchard); caring brother, Richard Straub (Mary); and dear nephews and niece, Jason Straub (Dionna), Christopher Straub and Melissa Henderson. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her siblings, Edward and Dorothy Straub.

Due to the pandemic, the family is having a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland State Boychoir by visiting www.marylandstateboychoir.org or Maryland Winds by visiting www.marylandwinds.com. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
OCT
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
