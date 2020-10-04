Mary Ellen Cohn, 76, former executive director of Maryland Music Educators Association, passed away on October 1, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, David F. Cohn; loving children, Peter Cohn (Amy), Katherine Cohn (Christopher Wallace) and Stephen Cohn (Patricia Blanchard); caring brother, Richard Straub (Mary); and dear nephews and niece, Jason Straub (Dionna), Christopher Straub and Melissa Henderson. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her siblings, Edward and Dorothy Straub.
Due to the pandemic, the family is having a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland State Boychoir by visiting www.marylandstateboychoir.org
or Maryland Winds by visiting www.marylandwinds.com
