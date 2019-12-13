|
Mary Ellen Criste (nee Waite) was born March 25, 1934 in Pittsburg, PA and died December 8, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. She was 85, and resided in both Baltimore and Long Boat Key, Florida.
Mary Ellen grew up in Hollidaysburg, PA the second of three daughters. She was involved in music and drama, played the clarinet in the marching band and sang in church and school choirs. She and Bert Criste began dating in tenth grade. They both attended Indiana State Teachers' College (now Indiana University in PA) where Mary Ellen received a BA in Music Education and was crowned the Sweetheart of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.
After graduation, Mary Ellen and Bert married and their journey together lasted 63 years. Their extraordinary love story was especially beautiful and rare due to their total devotion to God, each other and family. As recently as the last month before Mary Ellen became ill she spoke romantically of her man and how strong and handsome he was.
Eventually settling in Baltimore, MD Mary Ellen had a full life as a wife and mother. Committed to improving the health of her family, Mary Ellen embarked on a lifelong study and practice of nutrition and holistic healing, cooking from scratch and eliminating preservatives long before it was trendy. She was also a loyal hometown sports fan and avid tennis player.
Mary Ellen was a curious traveler. She loved studying maps and read extensively. She and Bert dreamed up many group adventures including beautiful family trips. She was also an amateur photographer capturing special events on film that became treasured memories she shared with others.
While Mary Ellen loved old movies, the opera and Christian concerts, living as a devoted Christian was her priority. Bible study and sharing the salvation message were daily goals. Mary Ellen was an active member of the Christian Women's Club and a founding member of Door Step Ministries. Along with a variety of ministry projects in the US, Mary Ellen worked together with Bert to build and then support several Christian churches in India and Nepal. In her daily devotions with Bert she kept a prayer journal and all knew they could rely on Mary Ellen to talk with them and pray for them in times of trouble or triumph.
Gifted with perfect pitch and a great memory for song lyrics, she brought joy to many through her music ministry and used it as an encouragement to others. In the early years Mary Ellen taught high school music. In later years she conducted choirs and advised on local talent productions; and with her sweet and lovely singing voice she was the featured soloist for many organizations and at special occasions for family and friends.
Her strong and happy marriage with Bert made them a powerful team to do God's work. Many times over the last years she said she had a charmed life. She is now with the Lord, but will be greatly missed by all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her here on earth.
Mary Ellen is predeceased by her sister Alice Sanders and survived by her sister Charlotte Criste. She is survived by her husband Bert Criste, five children: Sue Torr, Linda Battalia, Richard Criste (Melanie), Jeanne Pim, (Mark) and Robert Criste (Lesa), nine grandchildren: Rebecca Pellegrini (John), Michael Battalia, Ashley Rea (Mike), Tyler Criste (Laura), Alessandra Battalia, Griffin Criste, Sarah Pim, David Pim (JoJo), Hallie Criste, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Funeral Service and Lunch Reception:
Friday December 13th 2-4pm and 7-9pm Saturday December 14th 11am
RUCKS FUNERAL HOME VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
1050 York Road Towson MD 2200 West Joppa Road Lutherville MD
In lieu of flowers:
GBMC Foundation Neurology Dept. 6701 N. Charles St Towson MD 21204 or www.gbmc.org/give
(In memory of Mary Ellen Criste)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019