Mary Ellen Hayward
Mary Ellen Hayward (Mimi), daughter of Eleanor Berry and John A. Hayward, died on July 25, 2020 in Glen Rock, PA. She is survived by her daughter Mary Eleanor (Milly) Brugger. She is also survived by a host of friends and co-workers and will be missed by all. A private gathering will be held at the Memorial Garden of Roland Park Country School on Sept 20 at 10am. Any contributions in her name should be made to BARC of Baltimore or The Roland Park Country School.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
