Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elliott Notice
On December 30, 2019, Mary Y. Elliott; beloved wife of the late Thomas Edward Elliott, Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas Elliott, Gail Cernik and husband Thomas, Sandra Grem and husband Thomas and Donna MacKay and husband Bruce; loving grandmother of Kelly, Jeffrey, Jimmy and Douglas; great-grandmother of Brady, Jack and Luke; dear sister of Theresa Youngbar and Joyce Clark.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9. Further visitation will be held on Friday in the Chapel at Oak Crest Village, from 9-10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -