On December 30, 2019, Mary Y. Elliott; beloved wife of the late Thomas Edward Elliott, Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas Elliott, Gail Cernik and husband Thomas, Sandra Grem and husband Thomas and Donna MacKay and husband Bruce; loving grandmother of Kelly, Jeffrey, Jimmy and Douglas; great-grandmother of Brady, Jack and Luke; dear sister of Theresa Youngbar and Joyce Clark.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9. Further visitation will be held on Friday in the Chapel at Oak Crest Village, from 9-10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019