On September 20, 2020, Mary Emma Esworthy, beloved wife of the late William Starrett Esworthy, Sr.; loving mother of Dawn Esworthy and William "Jay" S. Esworthy, Jr.; grandmother of Cassie Elizabeth Coughlin, William Starrett Esworthy, III, Airlia Caitlin Lotz, Britni Jordan Horne, and Courtney Esworthy-Good; great grandmother of Sloane, Johnnie, Raven, Oxford, Willa, Aviendha, and Bryson; sister of Harry Stierhoff and the late Howard, Douglas, George, and Charles Stierhoff.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD. Face masks and social distancing are required.Funeral services and interment are private.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com