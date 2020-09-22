1/
Mary Emma Esworthy
On September 20, 2020, Mary Emma Esworthy, beloved wife of the late William Starrett Esworthy, Sr.; loving mother of Dawn Esworthy and William "Jay" S. Esworthy, Jr.; grandmother of Cassie Elizabeth Coughlin, William Starrett Esworthy, III, Airlia Caitlin Lotz, Britni Jordan Horne, and Courtney Esworthy-Good; great grandmother of Sloane, Johnnie, Raven, Oxford, Willa, Aviendha, and Bryson; sister of Harry Stierhoff and the late Howard, Douglas, George, and Charles Stierhoff.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral services and interment are private.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
