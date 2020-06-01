On May 30,2020, Mary Frances Flury (nee Copper), devoted wife to the late John G. Flury,Sr., beloved mother to John Flury, Jr., Richard Flury and Carol Kramer, loving grandmother to George M. and Sara E. Flury, Laurel M. and Jessica A. Kramer and Teresa Boisseau. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, loving relatives and friends. Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Further services and interment will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, due notice of time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store