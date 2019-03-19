|
|
On March 17, 2019 MARY F. SIMMS (NEE Chrzan) beloved wife of 69 years to the late Frank E. Simms and devoted mother of Sheila Muth (Frank), Gail Matteson (Bob), Gery Simms, Sr. (Toni), Lois Lehrl (Bo) and Arlene Miller (Tony). Loving grandmother of Jason Ward, Aimee Ball, Jennifer Robinson, Gery Simms, Jr., David Muth, Gavin Lehrl, Ryan Lehrl, Gregory Lehrl, Rachel Lehrl, Laura Miller, Caitlin Whipple, Renee Bratton and the late Frank Muth, Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Sydney, Liam, Carson, Delaney, Garrett, Preston, Braden, Avery, Brady, Mason, Lucas and Rachael. Dear sister of Theresa Rau and the late Anthony Chrzan. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Wednesday, March 20th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Stella Maris Chapel on Thursday, March 21st at 10a.m. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the or Stella Maris/Ground Knott. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019