Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
8200 Woodman Rd.
Henrico, VA
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Baltimore, VA
MARY FABISZAK Notice
74, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Lawrence Fabiszak; a brother, Bernard Samborski; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of the "Stamping Angels" of the Church of the Redeemer. She enjoyed the fellowship with her church family and her quiet time watching tv with her beloved husband. The family will receive friends, Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Due to renovations at her home church, a Mass of Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, VA 23228 on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be held 11 am, Tuesday, March 26, at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Fabiszak offers a special thank you to the entire staff at Bon Secour Hospice and their volunteer, June, for their kindness and care during Mary's illness; and also, to his niece Amy and Pat and Jerry McCarthy, for their help during this difficult time.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
