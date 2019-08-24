Home

Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberatore's Ristorante
5005 Honeygo Center Drive
Perry Hall, MD
Mary Falkenhan


1926 - 2019
Mary Falkenhan Notice
On August 20, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Falkenhan (nee Wagner) loving wife of the late George W. Falkenhan; devoted mother of Beverly German and Stacey Barbalace (Keith); cherished MomMom of Gail Hall (Dan), Michael Barbalace (Madeline), Eric Barbalace, Emily Barbalace (Taylor), Brady Sullivan and Cooper Sullivan. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends.

An informal life celebration and reception to honor Mary will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 12 until 2 pm at Liberatore's Ristorante, 5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD (21128) Lite fare and refreshments will be served. Donations in her memory may be made to BARCS, 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD (21230) Inurnment private. Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
