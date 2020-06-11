I remember Mrs. Fallon from the days she substituted at Homewood (and her son Michael). Prayers and my condolences to the family.
On June 2, 2020, MARY FALLON, beloved wife of William Fallon; devoted mother of Brendan Fallon (Hege), Justin Fallon (Becky), Elizabeth Sandersen (Erik), Matthew Fallon, and the late Michael and Sean Fallon; cherished grandmother of Isabella Rose, Alex Michael, Charles William, Annamaria Grace and Matyi Margaret Sandersen, and Grace Kathryn Fallon; dear sister of Loretto Hosley (John), Robert Ehrbar, and the late Daniel Ehrbar. There will be a celebration of life held at 11am on Friday, 19th of June, 2020 at Saint Michaels Catholic Church in Poplar Springs in Western Howard County, MD. The committal will follow the Mass across the street where Mary's son was buried. Unfortunately there will be no reception following the burial due to COVID19 restrictions. The family is thankful for your positive thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tender Care Pregnancy Consultation Services, 95 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157, c/o St. John Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For donation information and to share online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.