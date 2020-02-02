|
Mary Lynch Ferreri, 90, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
She was born on May 4, 1929 in Pikesville, MD, the daughter of the late William and Gertrude Andrews Lynch.
She taught English in the Pikesville Middle School and later Pikesville Senior High School from 1971 until 1997.
Mary is survived by her five children, her 13 grandchildren, and her 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son in law, and a granddaughter.
Services were held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home.
For complete obituary please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020