Mary "Jane" Fish
1928 - 2020
Mary "Jane" Fish, 92 of Eustis, Florida passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at her home.

Born in Columbus, Ohio February 26, 1928. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Fish (2001); mother, Doris A. Older Smith; father, Ira Madison Smith; and brother, Richard (Dick) Smith.

Jane had fallen and fractured her hip on April 29 and was operated on April 30. It was determined prior to surgery she had colon cancer, which metastasized to other areas of her body.

Jane was a homemaker and wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Paula McVey of Altamonte Springs, FL; son, James Fish of Eustis, FL; granddaughters, Angie Lee McVey (Scott) Colgan, of Kissimmee, FL, Crystal Dawn McVey; grandson, Paul James McVey; great-grandson, Andrew Colgan; great-granddaughter, Jessica Colgan all of Kissimmee, FL; and sister, Jeannie Kitzmiller of New Albany, Ohio.

A visitation will be held at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury Ohio, at a later date followed by a Graveside Service at Trenton Township Cemetery, Sunbury, Ohio where Jane will be inurned. As a former Ohio Patriot Guard rider, Jane will be honored with a memorial mission and motorcycle escort from the funeral home to the cemetery with OPGR flag line, following the visitation.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs in Williston Florida. By visiting: https://bit.ly/3hedyVq

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fish family. Please share a memory or condolence with Jane's family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Life was meant to be forever, but because of disobedience we all are dying. God have provided a rescuer to free us from sin and death, the ransom sacrifice of his beloved Son Jesus Christ enabling us to have everlasting life. May you all have peace and comfort from God. 2 Corinthias 1: 3-4.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
