Mary Frances Swan (née Dougherty), 79, passed away on June 30, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She married the late Donald James Swan in 1965, and they lived in Phoenix, Maryland for more than 30 years. Mary Fran is survived by two children: Catherine Bott (Richard Bott), of Joppa, and Margaret Swan, of Annapolis; a sister: Theresa Chrapaty (Clifton Chrapaty); two grandchildren: Elizabeth Bott and Ashley Bott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws whom she adored. Mary was predeceased by her brother, John Patrick Dougherty, in 1988 and her loving husband in 2011.
Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the family has opted to forego a service at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe. Please contact Catherine Bott at cbott@bottaccounting.com or 604 Baldwin Drive, Joppa MD 21085 to be notified of the plans for the future Celebration of Life, or to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Fran's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. Updated information can be found at www.simplicitycfs.com
.