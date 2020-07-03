1/1
Mary Fran Swan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Swan (née Dougherty), 79, passed away on June 30, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She married the late Donald James Swan in 1965, and they lived in Phoenix, Maryland for more than 30 years. Mary Fran is survived by two children: Catherine Bott (Richard Bott), of Joppa, and Margaret Swan, of Annapolis; a sister: Theresa Chrapaty (Clifton Chrapaty); two grandchildren: Elizabeth Bott and Ashley Bott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws whom she adored. Mary was predeceased by her brother, John Patrick Dougherty, in 1988 and her loving husband in 2011.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the family has opted to forego a service at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe. Please contact Catherine Bott at cbott@bottaccounting.com or 604 Baldwin Drive, Joppa MD 21085 to be notified of the plans for the future Celebration of Life, or to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Fran's name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Updated information can be found at www.simplicitycfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 777-5295
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved