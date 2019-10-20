|
|
Mary Frances Downey (nee Kohlhepp) of Catonsville, MD, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019.
Mary Frances was born in Baltimore, MD on June 16, 1934, the third of five children to the late Harry J. Kohlhepp, Sr. and Mary Angela Tormey Kohlhepp. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Daniel L. Downey Jr., and four daughters: Mary Kate Marshall (Matthew) of Rogers, AR; Jeannie Downey-Vanover (Edward) of Laytonsville, MD; Maureen Gilbert (James) of Ellicott City, MD; and Mollie Scalfaro (Anthony) of Lansdale, PA.
Mary Frances is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Rebecca Vanover; Matthew (Lauren), Elizabeth, Joseph and Catherine Gilbert; Victoria, Anthony Jr., Thomas and Francis Scalfaro. She is also survived by her sister Mary Angela "D-D" Brown of Timonium, MD; Paul A. Kohlhepp, MD (Peggy) of Baltimore, MD; William B. Kohlhepp (Nikki) of Florida and her sister-in-law Patricia Kohlhepp of Towson, MD. In addition to her parents, Mary Frances was predeceased by her brother Harry J. Kohlhepp, Jr. and her brother-in-law Robert F. Brown, Sr.
Mary Frances attended Mount St. Agnes High School and Mount St. Agnes College, both in Baltimore, MD, where she received her Medical Secretary Certificate. She was also a Voice Student at the famous Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD and enjoyed participating in local theater and singing in the choir at St. Pius X Church.
Mary Frances was a longtime resident of Wilmington, DE where with Dan, they raised their four daughters. They were members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Wilmington for 50+ years. Mary Frances enjoyed singing in IHM's Choir and other activities. Her hobbies included gardening and sewing outfits for her daughters. She was an active volunteer at the girl's school when they were growing up.
A memorial service will be held at the Charlestown Chapel, Our Lady of Angels, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am in the Chapel followed by Mass at 11:00. A reception will be held at Charlestown following the funeral.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Ministry of Caring, www.ministryofcaring.org.
Online condolences may be offered at MacNabbfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019