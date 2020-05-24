Mary Frances Foster
On May 16,2020 Mary Frances "Dutz" Foster (nee Heinle). She was preceeded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents Frank and Frances Heinle. Mary is survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty", her nephews, Leon and Frank, and niece Mary Beth Tetkoski. She retired from Amoco Oil Co. after 37 yrs. and for many years was active in numerous clubs and organizations. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services and interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery are private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
