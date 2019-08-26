|
On August 23, 2019, Mary A. Fuka (nee Catalfamo); 101 years old, beloved wife of 75 years to Joseph M. Fuka, devoted mother of Frances Pope and her husband Paul, and Marie Larson and her husband Christian, cherished grandmother of Joanne and Joseph Meneeley, Paul, Jr. and Christy Pope, Tracey and Perry Martinelli, Michael and Rebecca Larson; loving great-grandmother of Paul Pope III, Rachel and David Diehl, Ryan and Alex Martinelli, Michael Larson, Jr., and Joshua Meneeley. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by 6 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at St. Marks Catholic Church (Fallston) at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Marks Church Food Pantry/Gabriel Network, 2407 Laurel Brook Road Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2019