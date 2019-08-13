Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:45 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
Sister Mary Gabriel Roeder SSND

Sister Mary Gabriel Roeder SSND Notice
On August 8, 2019, Sister Mary Gabriel Roeder, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late George F. Roeder and Florence G. (nee Hobbs). Survived by her sister, Carolyn Roeder, brother-in-law, Bernie Seman and his wife Natalie, niece, Laurie Seman and nephew, Frank Seman.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:45 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Contributions in memory of Sister Mary Gabriel may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangement by the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
