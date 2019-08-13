|
On August 8, 2019, Sister Mary Gabriel Roeder, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late George F. Roeder and Florence G. (nee Hobbs). Survived by her sister, Carolyn Roeder, brother-in-law, Bernie Seman and his wife Natalie, niece, Laurie Seman and nephew, Frank Seman.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:45 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Contributions in memory of Sister Mary Gabriel may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangement by the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
